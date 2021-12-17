TSE elects Fachin president until August; Alexandre de Moraes to command court in elections | Politics

Fachin takes office on February 28, replacing Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. Fachin will be at the head of the TSE only until August, when his two-year term in the electoral court ends.

The rule provides that ministers of the Supreme are also dedicated to the TSE for periods of two years and, after that period, they must leave the function. As Fachin’s biennium ends in August, he is expected to leave the TSE presidency.

Fachin will be replaced by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. It is Moraes, therefore, who will lead the elections next year. He will stay at the head of the electoral court until June 2024.

“I would like to say that the country is lucky to have two great jurists leading the TSE, honorable people. People who are committed to Brazil. Both are professors, doctors, with vast experience in public life. The Brazilian electoral process will be being conducted. by the honorable hands of ministers Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes,” said Barroso.

Fachin’s election took place at the end of the Court’s work and was done electronically. It was six votes to one. Traditionally, the minister who is elected to head the Court votes for vice.

On Wednesday, Fachin held the first transition meeting with the team that will be part of the new administration.

According to the TSE, the transition process between the three teams – Barroso, Fachin and Moraes – is carried out jointly in order to prioritize the next election.

The TSE is composed of seven ministers – three from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), two from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and two jurists appointed by the President of the Republic among lawyers with remarkable legal knowledge and moral integrity, based on the triple list indicated by the STF.

Each minister is elected for a biennium and is prohibited from reappointing after two consecutive bienniums. The president of the TSE is elected from among the ministers coming from the Supreme Court.

Born in Rondinha (RS), minister Edson Fachin holds a PhD in Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP). He has a postdoctoral degree in Canada. He is the author of several books and articles published by him and in co-authorship. He held the position of substitute minister at the TSE from June 7, 2016, until his inauguration as effective minister. He took office as a minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on June 16, 2015.