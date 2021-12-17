Two doses of Coronavac and Pfizer cannot contain micron, says study – National

A study by the University of Hong Kong, China, determined that Coronavac and Pfizer vaccines do not induce enough antibodies to contain aa micron (photo: AFP)

A study by the University of Hong Kong, China, determined that Coronavac and Pfizer vaccines do not induce enough antibodies to contain the micron variant of the coronavirus. The results are preliminary and have not yet been reviewed by the scientific community. The researchers say the data indicate the need to think about booster dose strategies.

Results so far have indicated that the micron is far more contagious than other versions of the virus, but has not caused serious infections. Pharmacists and scientists are now rushing to find out what level of protection the immunizers have and whether there will be a need to adapt the vaccines.

The Chinese research was conducted by infectologist Yuen Kwok-yung and was based on the analysis of blood samples from 50 people, 25 of them immunized with the complete Coronavac regimen, and the other 25 with Pfizer.

In those who received the Sinovac vaccine, no levels of antibodies capable of neutralizing the micron were found. Among those immunized with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, only five had “detectable” levels of antibodies, which were still 35 to 40 times lower than those produced against the original strain of coronavirus and “significantly” less effective compared to the Beta and Delta variants.

See the symptoms of the micron variant compared to the previous ones

Coronavac is made with inactivated virus technology, while Pfizer’s vaccine uses messenger RNA biotechnology. “Recipients of these vaccines and even patients who have overcome the disease are at increased risk of infection or reinfection,” warned the authors of the study, which focused exclusively on the patients’ immune response.

The researchers also indicated, based on the preliminary results of the study, that booster doses of both vaccines may be necessary to improve levels of protection, without also ruling out the need for a new generation of immunizers.

In recent days, Sinovac has already announced that it is working on a new version of Coronavac, aimed specifically at the micron. Just last week, the two pharmaceutical companies said their immunizers are able to neutralize infection with the new variant after a third dose, based on laboratory studies. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)