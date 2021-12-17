Uber and employment relationship: TST decision may have a ripple effect, says lawyer

The decision of the Superior Labor Court (TST) to recognize employment relationship in the relationship between drivers and Uber can create a ripple effect and stimulate action by other categories so that they have recognized labor rights.

This is the opinion of the professor at FGV Direito de São Paulo, Olívia Pasqualeto, who spoke to CNN this Thursday morning (16).

Once the requirements that make up an employment relationship are present, it is possible to classify a relationship between the parties as an employment relationship, said the professor when commenting on the decision of the TST, which recognized the relationship between Uber and drivers as such.

For other categories, such as couriers or even professionals with greater specialization, such as lawyers and computer technicians, who use online platforms as intermediaries in the sale of their services, the decision may follow the same path if the categories claim recognition of the bond.

“At first, this decision (of the TST) is specific, but there is another effect, which is the exemplary effect, other categories see that the Justice has been recognizing rights and are encouraged”, says Olívia.

“This reflex is not so automatic, but it can, yes, encourage other categories to enter the court until regulation comes,” he says.

The configuration of employment relationship between self-employed workers and applications will depend on the existence or not of some requirements in the relationship between the two sides, said the expert.

“What will be analyzed is mainly the subordination. Are these people in charge of the applications or not? There are those who see some orders, powers, including powers of punishment, on the part of the applications”, he assesses.