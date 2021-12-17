Ubisoft announces game remake

2002 game to be remade by Ubisoft Toronto

After many rumors and fan expectations, the Ubisoft officially announced which is developing a remake in Splinter Cell. The game will be remade in engine that the company has been using since 2016, with the Toronto unit being responsible for the project.

The game was originally released in 2002, and is responsible for starting the series of shooters from Tom Clancy, as well as introducing the character of Sam Fisher, who has since won many fans. Still, the Splinter Cell franchise has gone years without news, with the latest franchise title, blacklist, having debuted in 2013 – almost ten years ago.

Along with the announcement, an interview with the developers involved in the project and a retrospective on YouTube were released, which recalls a little of the original game. talking about the remake, the technical producer Peter Handrinos highlighted all of their goals for this new version, saying:

“We’re going to calmly explore what this means to us, for light and shadow, for animation technology, for gameplay, AI, even audio,” He commented. “We want to bring [aos fãs] something new, but still connecting them to that feeling they had two decades ago, playing that masterpiece for the first time.”

You can check out the video with the ad and the conversation with the developers below:

The video description says:

“Ubisoft has given the green light to develop a remake of Splinter Cell that will draw inspiration from the rich screens of the franchise. Led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine to deliver next-gen visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for. […]”

THE remake in Splinter Cell does not have a release forecast yet.

