UK Records Third Record in a Row for New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours | World

The United Kingdom registered, this Friday (17), for the third consecutive day, a record of Covid-19 infections, with more than 93 thousand new cases and 111 deaths registered in the last 24 hours – according to figures from health authorities.
People draw hearts on the National Covid Memorial Wall, which is being painted in memory of people who died of coronaviruses in the UK — Photo: Luciana Guerra/AP
The country is one of the most affected by the pandemic in the world, with more than 147,000 dead.
The spike in cases is putting pressure on the healthcare system that has suffered from sick workers, England’s head of medical authority Chris Whitty said on Thursday.
Ômicron is so transmissible that even if it proves milder than other variants, it can still cause a rise in hospital admissions, Whitty told lawmakers.
The record for hospital admissions with Covid-19 was 4,583 in January.
Although new cases are breaking records according to official data, the UK did not have the capacity for mass testing in March 2020, when the pandemic first hit the country, so the scale of infections at that time is unknown.