‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Barbara pleads for Janine’s silence when having a conversation caught by Renato | come around

After having bribed Janine (Indira Nascimento), the rich woman, who was invited to write a book and has already announced the news to Renato, suggests to the writer that they form a new “partnership”.
Will this work? Let’s go to spoiler!
In this Friday’s chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, Barbara introduces Janine to the proposal she received from the publisher to write a novel, and the girl is quite offended.
“The story of a lady who thinks everything is for sale and that it’s too easy to usurp someone else’s place. I think it’s a great idea, but what about the editor, your family, your husband… What are they Would you think that?” teases Janine.
Renato overhears part of the conversation and is curious to know what they are talking about.
Barbara disguises and begs Janine’s complicity.
17 Ten
Friday
Rebeca is bewildered by Ana Virgínia’s revelation, who makes it clear that she will no longer be able to be her therapist. A publisher offers Barbara a contract to publish a book. Ravi holds Joy responsible for Francisco. Rebeca ends her relationship with Felipe. Nicole and Paco spend the night together. Christian/Renato is dismayed to learn that Túlio has cut the day care center for employees’ children. Santiago orders Christian/Renato to reopen the day care centers. Joy leaves Francisco with Yasmin so she can do graffiti with Adel, who ends up in jail. Joy tells Ravi that he needs to find money to get Adel out of prison. Ravi refuses to accept help from Christian/Renato. Janine reacts negatively to Barbara’s proposal that she write a book of stories, in exchange for compensation. Santiago asks Ravi if he is in need of anything.
