‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Barbara pleads for Janine’s silence when having a conversation caught by Renato | come around

17 Ten Friday

Rebeca is bewildered by Ana Virgínia’s revelation, who makes it clear that she will no longer be able to be her therapist. A publisher offers Barbara a contract to publish a book. Ravi holds Joy responsible for Francisco. Rebeca ends her relationship with Felipe. Nicole and Paco spend the night together. Christian/Renato is dismayed to learn that Túlio has cut the day care center for employees’ children. Santiago orders Christian/Renato to reopen the day care centers. Joy leaves Francisco with Yasmin so she can do graffiti with Adel, who ends up in jail. Joy tells Ravi that he needs to find money to get Adel out of prison. Ravi refuses to accept help from Christian/Renato. Janine reacts negatively to Barbara’s proposal that she write a book of stories, in exchange for compensation. Santiago asks Ravi if he is in need of anything.

