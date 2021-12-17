Unimed Campo Grande installs Miguel Couto Foundation for Teaching, Research and Extension – (Photo: Assessoria Unimed )

Last night (16) the Miguel Couto Foundation for Teaching, Research and Extension was officially installed. The ceremony, held at Unimed Campo Grande’s headquarters, with a limited number of people and transmitted online to the other guests, was also attended by members of the Executive Board and the institution’s Board of Trustees and Audit Committee.

During the ceremony, the director-president of the cooperative and president of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Maurício Simões Corrêa, recalled the actions to confront Covid-19 that were decisive for the creation of the institution and the studies already in progress, together with health centers around the world also related to coronavirus. “My feeling today is one of accomplishment, and tonight we are experiencing a historic event for Unimed Campo Grande. We already have our own hospital, which is changing the medical-hospital health scenario throughout Mato Grosso do Sul, but now we have an institution as an educational branch in the scientific area that will be able to further improve the knowledge not only of cooperating physicians , but of employees, especially those in the health area. The foundation, of course, has already been carrying out extremely important studies related to the Covid-19 pandemic and benefiting the entire community”, he said.

The president of the Executive Board of the Miguel Couto Foundation, Dr. João Ricardo Filgueiras Tognini, spoke of the responsibility towards the institution. “We’ve been talking for a long time about the need to create a study center that associates health care with continuing educational processes, corporate, human resources and the improvement of its professionals. Today, I feel very proud and happy to be the foundation’s first president, but I also know the responsibility and the amount of work ahead”.

Representing all health professionals who have been working on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, infectious disease physicians Dr. Haydée Marina do Valle Pereira and Dr. Maurício Pompilio were honored.

“We have proven that we have resources and trained professionals and the foundation will bring even more improvements to the service already provided. Receiving this honor makes me very emotional after two years of very hard work, but I have to point out that we always had the support of the entire team and that’s why we were successful and managed to save so many people”, said Dr. Haydée with emotion. “I am very happy with the tribute and I extend it to all my colleagues who faced the pandemic with great courage and willingness, taking care of people in the best way possible”, completed Dr. Pompilio.

Dr. Sarita Garcia Rocha, Administrative, Technical and Operational director of Central Nacional Unimed (CNU) and president of Unimed Mato Grosso do Sul Federation also spoke about the importance of the foundation. “This is a night of great emotion in light of everything we’ve been through so far because of the pandemic, and the foundation is an opportunity to build a seed, whose base is education, which will permeate not only among cooperative members and collaborators, but it will go further, benefiting the community as well. So it is very important, as it contributes to different audiences involved in this cooperative spirit that we have”.

The ceremony was attended by councilor William Maksoud, by the Municipal Health Secretary of Campo Grande, Dr. José Mauro Filho, and by the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende.

“This is a historic moment where you create instruments of various possibilities in research and teaching and also in the relationship with the government”, said the municipal secretary. “We are grateful to Unimed Campo Grande for the public-private partnership, which enabled the training of health professionals in the interior of our state, when many had no idea how to deal with this disease. This initiative will certainly make the health of the MS advance even more”, concluded Geraldo Resende.