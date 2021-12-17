Unimed Ceará’s new institutional campaign brings poet Bráulio Bessa as protagonist

Born and raised in the city of Alto Santo, a municipality in the Vale do Jaguaribe region, poet Bráulio Bessa today gathers a legion of fans, who go beyond the borders of the State and even the Northeast, a region very well represented by him. The artist was chosen to act, at the end of this year, in the institutional campaign of Unimed Ceará, which starts 2022 with a new position, prioritizing access to health care for residents of macro-regions in the interior of the State.

The new communication from the health plan operator, which has as one of its main mottoes the phrase “Taking care of our interior”, is intended to reinforce the institution’s differentiated view of Ceará as a whole, following investments in what it concerns the network structure, and products and services. The media plan foresees insertions on the web and in mass communication vehicles, such as radio, TV and printed newspapers, in addition to influential marketing actions and other solutions, such as outdoor media.

“Being closer and closer to the people of Ceará. That has been our purpose. We understand that access to health is everyone’s right and it is our role to focus on this public from the interior, offering them not only products and services, but all the necessary care and attention. Decentralizing our work across the state’s macro-regions has been our priority and one of our biggest challenges, which requires investments that go far beyond infrastructure”, says the president of Unimed Ceará, Darival Bringel de Olinda.

“We are managing, little by little, to cover different places in partnership with the singular ones, who are great allies of the Federation of Unimeds of the State of Ceará. Unimed Crateús, for example, has an emergency service (in expansion), which has increasingly expanded its operations, benefiting our customers in that region. In Limoeiro, the Vale do Jaguaribe Hospital (expanding) has also given full support and, in addition, that municipality also has our Clinic for Comprehensive Health Care, with a focus on the new care model of working in prevention and promotion. of health. In the Pecém region, we have a Polyclinic that should soon have its structure expanded. Work has also started for the construction of a Hospital in the Center South of Ceará, in the city of Iguatu”, says Darival.

With the new positioning, Unimed Ceará intends to prioritize the construction of new Comprehensive Health Care clinics, such as the one that will be expanded in Fortaleza, after the acquisition, for the next ten years, of the building where the former Ibeu Ceará headquarters were located, in Nogueira Acioli street. The operator wants to build, among customers, a culture of comprehensive care, with a focus on prevention and health promotion, also covering physical, emotional and social issues, which directly affect the patient’s quality of life and well-being.

As its main ally, the operator has an increasing investment in technology and innovation, which allows it to shorten distances and seek tools that enable it to be closer to customers. An example of this is telehealth, through a multidisciplinary team at AIS Virtual. What is wanted is to humanize the virtual environment, in the search for the “eye to eye” through the screens, making, above all, the patient to develop skills of self-knowledge perceptions of their body, so that they know how to identify in advance when something is not right, becoming one of the protagonists of health care.

About Unimed Ceará (www.unimedceara.com.br)

Unimed Ceará operates as an operator of private health plans in all regions of the federative unit. Founded in 1985 under a cooperative business model, it configures itself as the Federation of Unimeds of the State of Ceará by bringing together nine affiliates in its system, composing an integrated network that facilitates the access of clients in clinics, hospitals and doctors’ offices in their own cities. Its mission is to promote Medical Cooperatives by strengthening affiliated Unimeds and providing services as a Health Plan Operator, with sustainable practices and humanized service, ensuring customer satisfaction.

