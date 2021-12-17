Urban compact SUV will be Toyota’s cheapest electric vehicle

This week Toyota surprised everyone by revealing its strategic plan for the energy transition and putting on stage no less than 15 electric vehicles, including concepts and prototypes. Among them is the Toyota BZ Small Crossover, the preview of a compact SUV that promises to be the Japanese brand’s cheapest electric car.

The presentation was conducted by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, who, referring to the model, said that it is destined to become one of Toyota’s great commercial assets. The Japanese group executive commented:

“a small battery-powered electric vehicle with a comfortable interior designed with Europe and Japan in mind.”

Toyoda also promised that the future compact electric SUV will be the most efficient in the segment, with a low power consumption of 12.5kWh / 100km – as a reference, it is close to the consumption of electric cars like the JAC e-JS1 and the Renault Zoe.

Toyota must employ a formula that has been discussed by the brand itself for some time. The Japanese brand wants to popularize electric cars through vehicles with small batteries that make them lighter. In this regard, the CEO of Toyota said:

“The more batteries that are added to extend the range, the bigger, heavier and more expensive a vehicle becomes. Since this SUV is a small vehicle, there’s something we need to be thorough and very quirky. And that’s energy efficiency.”

Speaking of concept, the design looks like a practically production-ready model, depending on small changes to get to the final version. It shares elements with the recently launched Toyota bZ4X and also the Toyota Aygo X and will compete in the B-segment, which in Europe is represented by models like the Peugeot e-2008, for example, but which in the future will feature the Volkswagen ID. two.

While the Toyota bZ4X is based on the e-TNGA platform developed by Toyota in partnership with Subaru, this compact electric SUV is expected to utilize another base the Japanese brand is developing for more affordable battery-powered electric cars called the E3. There are still no technical details disclosed or development and launch deadlines, but judging by the competitiveness of the segment, an official announcement should not take long.