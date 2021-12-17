US authorizes sending abortion medication in the mail | World

The US government has lifted some restrictions on the use of pills used to terminate early-stage pregnancy — the drug can be shipped by mail (until now, this drug could only be delivered in person).

The decision was taken by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In court, there is provision for a discussion on the rules that allow abortion in the US.

The medication is known as mifepristone. The drug should be used for pregnancy of up to 10 weeks and, eventually, to treat women who have suffered a miscarriage.

You still need to receive the medicine from a certified pharmacy and you need a prescription.

Treatment involves taking two pills, taken in order. The first blocks progesterone, the hormone that supports pregnancy. The second induces contractions in the patient’s uterus.

The drug was approved by the FDA in 2000, but since then the pill has not been mailed. This changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was an initial decision to temporarily allow the drug to be mailed. Now the rule becomes permanent.

Women in remote and rural regions

Thus, patients will not need to go to clinics or hospitals to get the pill.

The decision should increase access to abortion medicine for women, especially in remote and rural areas.

Low-income women who find it more difficult to go to clinics also benefit.

However, in 19 states (Texas, one of the largest in the country, among them) have laws that prevent this type of medication from being sent by mail. In these states, teleconsultations are also prohibited. Women in these places will not be able to receive the medicine at home.

Campaign against change

Anti-abortion officials argue that sending the drug to patients’ homes can be risky.

FDA data show that 3.7 million women took the drug between September 2000 and December 2018. Of those 3.7 million, 24 died from complications.

There is a discussion in the Supreme Court about abortion in the US. The court is dominated by conservative ministers. It may be that they have the majority to change the rules in force in the US since 1973, which allow abortion in the country.