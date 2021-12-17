US CDC Director recommends reinforcement with Pfizer or Moderna instead of Janssen

× Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde-DF

The director of the CDCs (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Rochelle Walensky, recommended this Thursday (16) that people opt for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as booster doses against Covid, instead of the immunizing one from Janssen (linked to Johnson & Johnson), said the Washington Post.

According to Walensky, who endorsed the unanimous recommendation of the CDC advisory committee, there is a potential increased risk of a life-threatening blood clot problem associated with Janssen’s single-dose vaccines.

“Today’s updated recommendation emphasizes the CDC’s commitment to providing real-time scientific information to the American public”, said the director in a note in which she encouraged Americans to be vaccinated and receive booster.

Until September, nine deaths (seven women and two men) linked to the issue of blood clots were confirmed in the country. Of these patients, aged between 28 and 62 years, seven had comorbidities such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes.

The news is the latest blow to Johnson & Johnson, whose single-dose vaccine does not require special storage. Reports of the vaccine’s lower comparative efficacy, however, as well as the rare blood clot problem, resulted in much lower use of the vaccine in the US, with about 17 million doses applied, compared to 470 million for Pfizer and Moderna.