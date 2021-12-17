US include PCC in sanctions list against drug trafficking







United States includes CCP in list of sanctions against drug trafficking in the world Photo: DIRCEU PORTUGAL/ESTADÃO CONTENT

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Wednesday (15) an executive order that gives the US Treasury new tools to sanction foreigners involved in international drug trafficking. In the announcement of the Treasury’s new jurisdiction, the US government listed 25 actors, including individuals and organizations, who are in Washington’s crosshairs and will have sanctions applied. Among them is the First Command of the Capital (PCC) faction. The Brazilian government was notified of the decision by the White House.

In the release, the US classified the PCC as the most powerful organized crime group in Brazil and one of the most powerful in the world. “The PCC emerged in São Paulo in the 1990s and blazed a bloody path to dominance through drug trafficking, as well as money laundering, extortion, rent murder and drug debt collection. South America, Paraguay and Bolivia, and its operations reach the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia,” described the US Treasury.

The executive order signed by Biden allows the Treasury to target its anti-trafficking measures on any foreigner involved in trafficking, regardless of membership in a group. The envisaged measures involve, for example, blocking the property of suspects and prohibiting bank transfers, loans and financing. The new rule also gives the Treasury authority to sanction foreigners who receive property derived from trafficking proceeds.

Designating the PCC as a sanctioned faction is a first step so that, in the future, it will be possible to freeze assets such as aircraft, ships, real estate, money in bank accounts and financial assets linked to drug trafficking. It also serves as a warning to US banks or banks operating in the US to start mapping out whether their customers can be members or linked to the faction. In practice, this may cause banks as a whole to increasingly close their doors to CCP business.

Discussions have been taking place since the Donald Trump administration, but the decision is unilateral by the US and serves as a warning to the global financial system. Banks and companies in the financial system that did business in the future with the PCC can be punished with fines and have unauthorized operations in the US, losing access to the US dollar market. The US says it wants to fight a market that contributes more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the country in the 12 months to April this year.

In a letter to the leadership of the US Congress, Biden highlights the role of transnational criminal organizations and cartels in the opioid crisis facing the country. “I believe that international drug trafficking – including the illegal production, worldwide sale and widespread illegal distribution of drugs (…) – constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security, diplomatic policy and the economy of states United States. This serious threat requires our country to modernize and update the response against drug trafficking. I declare a national emergency to deal with this threat,” the president wrote.

Under the new measure, Americans accuse 10 individuals and 15 groups in four countries of engaging or attempting to engage in transactions that “have materially contributed or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production “. In addition to Brazil, there are sanctions on groups from China, Colombia and Mexico.

US Government Listed Organizations

Brazil: PCC;

PCC; China: Chuen Fat Yip, Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology, Shanghai Fast-Fine Chemicals, Hebei Huanhao Biotechnology and Hebei Atun Trading;

Chuen Fat Yip, Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology, Shanghai Fast-Fine Chemicals, Hebei Huanhao Biotechnology and Hebei Atun Trading; Mexico: Los Rojos DTO, Guerreros Unidos (GU), Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, Sinaloa Cartel (and leaders Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ovidio Guzman Lopez), Ismael Zambada Garcia, Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO), Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, Gulf Cartel, Juarez Cartel, Los Zetas, Miguel Trevino Morales, Omar Trevino Morales and La Familia Michoacana (LFM);

Los Rojos DTO, Guerreros Unidos (GU), Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, Sinaloa Cartel (and leaders Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ovidio Guzman Lopez), Ismael Zambada Garcia, Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO), Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, Gulf Cartel, Juarez Cartel, Los Zetas, Miguel Trevino Morales, Omar Trevino Morales and La Familia Michoacana (LFM); Colombia: Clan del Golfo (CDG) and Dairo Antonio Usuga David;

White House announced Planalto hours before official announcement

Hours before the announcement, the US government communicated the administrative decision to the Planalto Palace, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) and the Federal Police. THE state he learned from diplomatic sources that, although governments are aware of the identity of faction leaders and companies that are part of the cocaine trafficking money laundering network, they have not yet entered the list because of bureaucratic criteria established by the US government. USA.

The decision is made by the Treasury, based on secret internal discussions that involve more than one US government agency. The inclusion of people and companies is considered a future advance by the authorities involved. At the moment, however, there is still no forecast of when it could happen, nor the sanction of other Brazilian criminal organizations.

As financial operations are concealed, the actual freezing of these assets depends on future collaborations between investigative bodies and the repression of drug trafficking, information exchange and the active search that banks operating in the United States are obliged to carry out.

The list is published by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), a unit of the Department of Treasury. Before the CCP, two targets on the list in which they had activities in Brazil were linked to financing the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

A decade of monitoring

For nearly ten years, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the US federal anti-drug department, has monitored the performance of Marco Willians Herbas Camacho, Marcola, supreme leader of the PCC. The alert was lit in the face of suspicions of contacts of coca producers linked to the PCC with the Mexican cartels.

In 2020, the Americans participated in the international mobilization that resulted in the arrest of Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, known as Fuminho, in Mozambique. Fuminho is appointed as a central character in the PCC’s access to weapons and drugs obtained from South American neighbors. DEA agents had already tried to arrest Fuminho in 2014, when the boss was located in the United States through wiretapping. On occasion, he managed to escape and fled to Panama.

His network of contacts extended to Europe and the United States. In Italy, for example, he is an ally of the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia, with whom he negotiated cocaine shipments. In 2016, a sailboat sent from Bahia by Fuminho was apprehended by Italy’s Anti-Mafia Directorate as it approached Gioia Tauro, the gigantic container port in Calabria, southern Italy. Dragging 500 kilos of cocaine in a net under the hull.

Bolivia becomes sanctuary of cartel linked to PCC

THE state showed in October that the difficulty of the Federal Police (PF) in the neighboring country and the central geographic location in South America turned Bolivia into the sanctuary of Narcosur, as investigators call the cartel that brings together representatives of the PCC’s summit and associates in the international drug trafficking.

They invest in jewelry, medical clinics, restaurants, farms and walk safely with their families in the Santa Cruz de La Sierra region, the group’s center of power and passageway for the drug that, coming from Peru and Colombia, joins the properly Bolivian cocaine.

From there, Brazilian “narcos” travel in planes and helicopters to spend their holidays on the beaches of the Northeast, where they close deals with the Ndrine, the families that make up the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia. The most powerful of Italy’s criminal organizations, it holds 40% of all the drugs the CCP deals in Europe.

This is the tax for cocaine shipments from South America to circulate across the continent. There, a kilogram of the drug, purchased in Santa Cruz de La Sierra for US$1,000, reaches up to US$35,000.

Dome Stuck in Federal Maximum Security Units

Despite being imprisoned, the biggest leaders of the faction continued to act in the last three decades, a period in which they managed to expand the criminal activity of the organization. By the middle of this year, 60 detainees had already been transferred from São Paulo to the federal system, whose units are considered to be of maximum security. The number of transfers has grown since 2019, when the number was 22.

The police and the Public Ministry have requested this measure as a way to combat the continued growth of the PCC, which continued to profit even from imprisoned leaders, such as Marco Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola. The head of the faction is being held in Brasília’s Federal Penitentiary after being transferred from São Paulo in February 2019.