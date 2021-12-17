USA: man wears panties in place of mask and is thrown out of flight – News

The airline United Airlines ejected from a plane, on Wednesday (15), a passenger wearing a pair of underwear on his face as a mask, before taking off for his flight between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the US capital, Washington, according to the local press.

Adam Jenne, 38, put lingerie over his face in place of a mask to illustrate the “nonsense” of the federal law that requires airline passengers to wear masks against Covid-19, according to NB2 News.

For him, it doesn’t make sense to ask passengers to wear a mask until the plane reaches cruising altitude, and then take it off to eat or drink. The measure is taken until the aircraft air filters do the necessary filtering for more safety.

A video filmed by another passenger and shown by local media shows the moment when a United employee informs Jenne that he would not be able to travel with his red panties covering his face.

The man then asks why he can’t fly, and when they say he wasn’t complying with the rules, he leaves his seat and leaves the plane.

In an interview, Jenne said that several passengers left the plane after he was thrown out, as a sign of solidarity. In the video, it is possible to see only one.

United Airlines spoke about the incident in a statement. “The customer was clearly not complying with federal mask law and we appreciate that our team resolved the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential airborne disruptions,” the company says.