User spends R$12,000 on a single purchase at Uber Eats; See the app’s most curious requests – Link

In the mood for the end of the year, Uber Eats released this Thursday, 16, a list with the products most requested by Brazilians in the app – and also the most curious. In the market category, the silver banana was the item most bought by users, while the 15 centimeter snack from Subway took the title of most requested meal of the year.

In all, Brazilian, Italian and Japanese food were the most requested in 2021 in the app. And, of course, the Brazilian drank a lot: beer won the alcoholic beverages category, specifically the long neck.

According to Uber Eats, 12,544 orders were placed in the app containing the message “happy birthday” in 2021, from birthday cakes to flowers.

The company also revealed the platform’s peak hours. Friday at 8pm is when users order most meals in the app. Market purchases are also usually made on Fridays, but at 11am. But the overall peak happened on November 27, when there was the highest number of orders placed on the app in Brazil this year.

Apparently, the lean times aren’t hitting everyone. According to Uber Eats, a single app user was responsible for the biggest order in 2021: he spent a total of R$11,894.39 on a market purchase.

There was also a very generous tip. A Uber Eats user gave an extra R$ 557 to a partner delivery person.