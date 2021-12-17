Vaccine against new flu only arrives in March 2022 – 12/16/2021 – Balance and Health

Vaccines against the influenza A H3N2 virus that will include the new Darwin strain, responsible for the flu epidemic in São Paulo and other states in the country, should only arrive in Brazil in early 2022.

According to Geraldo Barbosa, president of ABCVac (Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics), it is very unlikely that the immunizing agent will be imported before then because, at the moment, the world’s factories are producing the strains for the northern hemisphere.

“Our strains, which are different, will only enter production from now on. Until it arrives in Brazil, it will be authorized by Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária], it is a process that takes time. We are trying to anticipate a little, but, due to the production capacity, it is very difficult.”

The SUS and the private network should receive immunizations already with the Darwin strain, which is included in both trivalent influenza vaccines (distributed in the public network) and tetravalent (available in private clinics).

For Barbosa, the unexpected influenza A outbreaks in São Paulo and other states are related to low vaccination coverage and tourism.

“A tourist from the northern hemisphere contaminated with this new strain may have brought it. Hence the increase in cases in tourist cities like Rio, Salvador, São Paulo.”

According to him, the great struggle has been to make people aware that vaccination coverage is preventive, there is no immediate response. “The vaccine doesn’t arrive quickly, it doesn’t have for everyone at the same time.”

The flu vaccine coverage among priority groups this year in the state of São Paulo was 55.5%. “Now, there are preventive measures, such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and avoiding agglomerations. Influenza has a lot to do with contact and now, with the holiday season, we fear that the situation will lose control. “

In addition to the increased demand for emergency care at public and private hospitals, the scheduling of appointments with infectologists and pulmonologists, specialties directly linked to respiratory symptoms, also grew.

On the Doctoralia platform, there was an 8% growth (from 854 to 925) in the search for these specialists in the first half of December compared to the first half of November.

This end of the year, many professionals close their vacation schedule. On the platform, there is a search filter where you can find who is available.