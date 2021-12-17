Vasco agrees to hire midfielder Yuri Lara – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

Aiming at the challenges of the next season, Vasco da Gama agreed this Friday (12/17) to hire midfielder Yuri Lara. Highlight of the CSA (AL) in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship, the 27-year-old player signed a contract with Gigante de Colina until the end of 2022.

Born in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Vasco since childhood, Yuri Lara is a child of Olaria’s base divisions and has worked in Bahia, Ferroviária (SP), West (SP) and Tochigi (JAP), but it was at CSA that he appeared prominently on the national scene. The defensive midfielder defended Azulão’s colors in the 2018 and 2021 seasons.

In 2018, Yuri was an important part of the cast that shone during the Serie B dispute and placed the team from Alagoas in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In the current season, despite not having repeated the dose and getting access with the CSA, the new reinforcement cruzmaltino was the main player in his position, being leader in tackles in the important national tournament.

NEW REINFORCEMENT DATA SHEET

Full name: Yuri Lima Lara

Surname: Yuri

Birth date: 20/04/1994 (27 years old)

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

Height: 1.73 m

Position: steering wheel

Clubs: Pottery (RJ), Bahia, CSA, Bahia, Tochigi (JAP), West (SP), Rail (SP), CSA and VASCO DA GAMA.