Vasco assembles a package of reinforcements for 2022; see the list

Credit: Disclosure | Lucas Uebel/Grêmio | Augusto Oliveira/CSA

Aiming to return to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, the direction of Vasco da Gama has been working in search of players to reinforce the squad. Gigante da Colina should announce new athletes in the coming days that will be part of the 2022 squad.

Highlight of the CSA in this year’s Series B dispute, defensive midfielder Yuri, 27, has very advanced negotiations with Vasco. The player has been a supporter of Cruzmaltino since he was a child and in recent days he even had a photo leaked with the club’s shirt.

Another one who is very close to closing with Vasco is Ecuadorian defender Luis Cangá, 26, who was at Delfín (EQU). The defender can also be announced as the Hill Giant’s booster at any time.

In addition to Yuri, another CSA standout who can reinforce Vasco is goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues. The archer is 33 years old and has already had his departure from Azulão announced, after the parties did not reach an agreement for the renewal. Another club that shows interest in the athlete is Guarani.

According to reporter Diego Perez, from “102.1 FM” radio, another player who could reinforce Vasco is left-back Edimar, 35, who was at Red Bull Bragantino.

Vasco is still interested in the return of striker Diego Souza, who will not continue at Grêmio next season.

