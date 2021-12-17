Vasco forwards the hiring of Ecuadorian defender Luis Cangá | Vasco

Vasco sent the hiring of Ecuadorian defender Luis Cangá, 26 years old. With passages for his country’s national team, the 1.90m defender was national champion in 2019 and competed in Libertadores 2020, both situations for Delfín. He will leave the club at the end of his contract at the end of December.

In this way, if the negotiation is really carried out, Vasco would hire a free player in the market. Cangá appeared well in the South American market in recent seasons, when Delfín surprised by beating LDU on penalties and taking the title of champion of Ecuador. Recently, Santos tried to hire him. And, in 2019, Vasco did the same, but ran into the US$ 2 million request.

1 of 2 Luis Cangá works at Delfín — Photo: Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images Luis Cangá works at Delfín — Photo: Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

After a period of timid performance in the market, Vasco has moved in recent days. Yuri, from CSA, Anderson Conceição, from Cuiabá, are also nearby. Diego Souza, ex-Grêmio, matters. Vasco, in all cases, does not publicly comment on the matter.

Cangá, in the current season, was the starting lineup for the team. In 29 games in the national championship and in the local Super Cup, he scored two goals. He didn’t get a red card. He has the characteristic of having good positioning and, invariably, takes fouls and penalties. In the 2020 Libertadores, he defended Delfín in games against Santos and Palmeiras.

Before moving to Delfín, Cangá worked for LDU. He has been playing for the youth teams: he played the South American U-20 in 2015 and the U-17 World Cup in 2011. For the senior team, he has participated in three friendlies, including one against Brazil, a 1-0 defeat in September 10, 2014 in the United States, opportunity in which he formed a duo with Erazo and acted in the 90 minutes. The goal was for Willian, currently at Corinthians.