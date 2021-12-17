Vasco makes planning to adapt to Diego Souza’s high salary

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

The ‘Mercado da Bola’ continues on fire, and the clubs are already moving towards the 2022 season. With Vasco it is no different, and after so many layoffs, the club is close to announcing its first reinforcements. Yuri, Iury Castilho and Thiago Rodrigues, both from CSA, are close to the Rio club. But the name of the time this Thursday (16), is Diego Souza, free on the market after leaving Grêmio.

The main portals reported the interest of the Hill Giant in the athlete, but a detail was raised by many. Would Diego Souza accept to reduce his salary to play for Vasco? The answer is uncertain, but the club is already planning for this impasse.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, if the center forward does not agree to reduce his wages as much, the idea is to offer the amount that was invested in Cano, to pay Diego Souza. The board sees a ‘space’ on the payroll after the Argentine has left, and would use these figures for a player of the same position.

Initial information is that Cano received R$300,000 at Vasco, and Diego Souza earned his R$500,000 at Grêmio. In this way, there would be a reduction, but not as sudden as would be necessary under normal conditions.

But in addition to salary issues, Vasco will also face strong competition from Sport, which also wants to have the athlete for 2022.

