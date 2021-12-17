Verstappen praises Hamilton and comments on fights with driver

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter F1/Assembly

The Dutchman Max Verstappen was officially awarded as world champion of the Formula 1 season in 2021. During the awards ceremony of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in Paris, France, the Dutch driver commented on the fights with the British Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes.

Entitled to statements and nudges in the last races of F1, Verstappen stressed that he hopes that this dispute will continue into next season. “We really pushed each other over the edge, sometimes over the edge, but I think we respect each other in the end. I can’t wait for next year, we’ll definitely try again,” said Max.

“I’ve achieved my goal in life, and that looks pretty decent. Everything that follows is just a bonus. Of course, I will keep pushing and I will be in F1 for a few more years, but this has been an incredibly difficult season. It has been an incredible battle with Lewis, one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1”, added the Red Bull Racing driver.

A special moment, the @Max33Verstappen gets his hands on the F1 Drivers’ World Championship trophy 🏆#F1 #FIAPrizeGiving2021 pic.twitter.com/RlBMrMbZ32 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 16, 2021

WILL VERSTAPPEN QUIT RED BULL RACING?

Current F1 winner Verstappen noted that he is very happy with his current team and hopes to continue fighting for titles in the coming years. “You heard me on the radio (at the race in Abu Dhabi) asking if I could stay for another ten or 15 years,” he recalled.

“I’m very happy where I am, and I can be myself there too, that’s also very important. It’s not just about F1: we can have fun, have a good laugh. It’s not just about performance, you also need to enjoy what you’re doing,” concluded Max Verstappen.

