Verstappen surprises and reveals the factor that helped him overtake Hamilton to win the title in Formula 1: ‘I couldn’t have done it’

Credit: Disclosure

Collectivity. That’s how Max Verstappen classified his triumph in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (12), which ended up earning him the title of the Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship. In an event held today, the Red Bull driver made a point of mentioning his teammate Sergio Pérez, and accredited him as one of those responsible for his success against Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen overtook the seven-time world champion on Yas Marina’s final lap, but before that, Perez had already fought an electrifying duel to hold Hamilton and allow his teammate to approach, who took a huge gap of eight seconds.

For Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Sergio Pérez’s driving posture was dangerous, but the FIA ​​did not handle the case in this way.

“Yes, I think without Pérez I wouldn’t be here [como campeão] now,” Verstappen said before explaining why his teammate’s fight with Hamilton was critical to the Formula 1 title. in an incredible way.”

The Dutch driver said he had some uncertainties right after Pérez’s arrival at Red Bull, however, he emphasized that shortly afterwards he changed his mind.

“When we started working together, it was hard to know exactly how it would work. He’s an amazing human being, not just to work in F1. He’s also a super nice person, a real family guy. I had a good time with him and I could see that he really has good intentions. It’s very rare to have a teammate like that and, again, he’s proved he’s a team player and I really hope we can stay that way for a long time,” concluded Verstappen.

The peak moment helping his team win the title in the Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship was extremely important for Pérez, who recently renewed his contract with the Austrian team, and was in a performance crisis.

READ TOO:

Formula 1: Hamilton made a decisive request to Mercedes after controversy over Verstappen’s title

Formula 1: Mercedes makes final decision on attempt to take title from Verstappen

Hamilton champion? FIA commented on Mercedes’ request to take title from Verstappen in F1

Band negotiates renewal of Formula 1 until at least 2023

Douglas Costa at São Paulo, Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras and Cavani’s future: see today’s news (16)

Copa do Brasil 2021: See the surprising list of the best attacks

Messi, Ronaldo, Medina, Rebeca Andrade… Neymar organizes 3rd edition of his secret friend and SBT broadcasts

After a “busy” with Atlético-GO, Cruzeiro guarantees his permanence as a striker in the squad for 2022