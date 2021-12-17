Very good! Esfera offers a 55% discount on the purchase of points for Clube Esfera subscribers

THE Ball is offering 55% discount when purchasing points with the coupon SPECIALCLUB 55. In the campaign, exclusively for subscribers of Clube Esfera, the cost for each thousand points in the program will be R$31.50. The promotion is only valid today (17)

How to buy Sphere points with a discount coupon

Access the Sphere points purchase page; Enter the desired amount; Insert coupon SPECIALCLUB 55.

*Important: for the coupon to be activated you need to be logged into your Esfera account.

Important informations

See some important information about purchasing Sphere Points:

Purchase can be from 1,000 limited to 200,000 points within a 30 day period or 5 transactions (whichever comes first);

Points will be credited within 24 hours of the transaction;

Points are valid for 24 months from the date of purchase;

Purchases are in multiples of 1,000 points;

Payment must be made by credit card;

Esfera reserves the right to modify, suspend or cancel this product, as well as change the value of points.

Is it worth it to buy Sphere points with a discount coupon?

If you’re a subscriber to Clube Esfera, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on this offer, as this is the biggest discount ever offered when purchasing points for program participants.

These points can later be transferred to Iberia Plus, Iberia’s loyalty program, in addition to all the main national programs, such as the LATAM Pass, Smiles or TudoAzul (including bonuses) or even be used in other redemptions in the program , as in Sphere Viagens.

To take advantage, use the discount coupon SPECIALCLUB 55 only today (17) on this link.

Reader Tip Paulo