Video: Réver, defender of Galo, gets into trouble at Confins Airport

Defender Réver, idol of Atlético fans, was eventually taken to the Military Police (PM) at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital, after getting involved in a mess with a family on Thursday night. fair (16).

The information was confirmed for the reporting of THE TIME by the corporation, which also informed that the player and the family involved were in the police unit to testify at around 11:15 pm on Thursday. However, the military informed that it could not provide more details about what happened.

Also according to the PM, a call was opened after a call from a terminal employee, initially registered as “factual and aggression routes”, which occurred at Check-in 2 at Confins Airport. However, moments later, the call was closed, which suggests that those involved may have given up on formalizing the occurrence.

A video obtained by the report shows part of the confusion. Check out:

reason not confirmed

The PM did not confirm what caused the confusion. However, according to unofficial information received by THE TIME, the fight would have started after a teenager asked to take a picture with the player and made the six-hand sign.

The symbol is constantly used by Cruzeiro residents to remember the Celeste club’s 6-1 rout over Galo, in 2011. Upon realizing the joke, Réver would have been angry and had a disagreement with the boy’s father.

The report sought Atlético’s press office, but until the end of this Thursday’s night (16), the club had not yet positioned itself. The advisers of BH Airport, which manages the airport, were also contacted and still have not taken a position on the confusion.

