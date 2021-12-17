Video shows tour of Rebelde’s scenarios, from Netflix (pay attention to the name of the auditorium!)

The debut of “Rebelde”, by Netflix, is getting closer, and the POPline brings you a first-hand tour of the scenery! In the video, the Brazilian actress Giovanna Grigio, who plays Emilia in the series, shows the locations of the Elite Way School (EWS).
Read more:
The video shows the exhibition with memorabilia from the RBD in the hallway, the Musical Excellence Program rehearsal room, the student dormitories, and the presentation auditorium… there is a curiosity!
The auditorium was named Marcelo Colucci! That’s right, Colucci, like Mia (Anahi). Who will this character be, huh? There remains the mystery for now. What is known so far is that one of the main characters is called Luka Colucci, played by Franco Masini.
Trailer brings new version of “Sólo Quédate en Silencio” by RBD
The new version of “Rebelde”, transformed into a series by Netflix, received its first trailer. The video is longer than the previously released teaser – it’s two minutes and 12 seconds long – and it features a remake of the song “Sólo Quédate en Silencio”, of RBD, now in the voice of the new cast.
Check out the synopsis of the series:
As a secret society that has apparently disappeared for 18 years returns to disrupt the new students’ musical dreams and ambitions, they will try to find the best among the best to form their own bands.
One of these bands includes egocentric Luka Colucci, famous pop star Jana Cohen, talented songwriter Esteban, confident drummer Andi, friendly rapper Dixon, and cheerful but naive MJ – along with the other bands, they will be judged by Sebastián Langarica and Emilia, two of the school’s most distinguished students.