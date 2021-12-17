Volvo XC40 is now electric-only and brand invests in electrified roads | cars

Disclosure The 13 new loaders that Volvo will install on roads in Brazil by April 2022 can work with two vehicles

Volvo wants to become known as the brand that bet on the future, including in Brazil. In a major event with the presence of the press and in which the iG Carros report participated, the manufacturer announced that it will sell only the electric version of the SUV XC40 in Brazil and that it will install 13 chargers of 150 kWh on the country’s roads, in a first phase, which ends in April 2022.

Only when installing the first 13 chargers, which allows charging up to two vehicles at a time, the Volvo

will invest R$ 10 million. This will be enough to cover 3,250 kilometers leaving São Paulo and connecting cities such as Belo Horizonte (MG), Curitiba (PR), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Uberlândia (MG), Baixada Santista, north coast, among others.

“With this, we are enabling owners of electric vehicles to travel between cities, and even interstates, with their vehicles. All chargers will be installed at stopping and convenient locations, with safety and convenience so that people can leave their cars loading

while they have lunch, dinner or simply stop for a cup of coffee”, explains Rafael Ugo, marketing director of Volvo Car Brasil.

You fast chargers

of 150kWh are capable of charging a vehicle like the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric in less than 40 minutes. “Like the nearly 1,000 electrostations that Volvo already has spread across Brazil, fast chargers will not be charged for recharging, guarantees João Oliveira, Volvo Car Brasil’s general director of operations and innovation.

Volvo XC40 will be all electric

Disclosure Volvo XC40 electric is expected to have around 2,500 units sold in 2022 as per manufacturer estimates

Volvo Car Brasil takes another important step in the transformation of the country’s automobile industry. As of today, all sales of vehicles in the line XC40

, which is the entry point for the brand’s models, will be 100% electric.

“We are the first brand that had the courage to make a move of this size. We’re taking our flagship product and turning it into electric

. This demonstrates our conviction that electrification is key to sustainable mobility. Leaders must act. Electrification for Volvo is neither a niche nor a complement to the range, it is reality. Those who come to Volvo will find the future now”, celebrates João Oliveira.

Today the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

is the forerunner of the line and, at the beginning of next year, Volvo debuts in Brazil the C40, its second 100% electric model. In 2022, the brand forecasts a growth between 8% and 10% in sales of the Electric XC40

in Brazil, which represents around 2,500 units sold throughout the year. The car is manufactured only in Ghent (Belgium) to supply the entire world.