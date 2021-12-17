A waffle recipe for breakfast makes you even more in the mood for that busy day, doesn’t it!?

In a recipe that is for the guys who like a tasty recipe that doesn’t require a lot of time to prepare, you’ll learn how to make it here!



The waffle recipe takes about 40 minutes to make and can make up to eight servings.

See below the step by step for you to rock with this simple, easy and cheap recipe.

WAFFLE RECIPE INGREDIENTS

2 cups (tea) of wheat flour

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 beaten eggs

4 tablespoons of melted unsalted butter

1 and 3/4 cup (tea) of milk

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Sift the wheat flour, sugar, starch, yeast and salt into a container. Reserve. In another container mix the beaten eggs with milk, melted butter and vanilla essence. Pour over the flour mixture and quickly incorporate the ingredients. Warm up the waffle maker. Place a shallow ladle of dough and spread until it covers the mold of the appliance, close the lid and let it bake until the dough is golden brown. Remove with silicone spatulas. Serve with honey, fruit or jam.

