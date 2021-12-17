We must be alert, says Covisa on the increase of flu in SP – News

The coordinator of Covisa (Health Surveillance Coordination) of the City of São Paulo, Luiz Caldeira, said that the recent flu outbreak in the capital of São Paulo requires attention. “We must all be alert at this time to this increase in the number of cases of people with respiratory conditions who are looking, especially this past week, to our health services,” he said, in an interview with City Alert, gives Record TV.

Caldeira also reported that the wave of infections has not yet brought significant repercussions and that, despite its high volume, most flu cases resemble a cold, are mild and require only outpatient care.

“At that time, we weren’t supposed to have this type of respiratory infection on such a scale. (…) What we are already sure of: various types of viruses are circulating in the city at an extra-seasonal period, outside the curve, and in large quantities “, reported.

Therefore, commented the coordinator, citizens with respiratory symptoms, with doubts about which type of virus they contracted and, especially, with fever should seek a doctor for guidance.

He even celebrated the Covid-19 vaccination rates and stated that the new coronavirus pandemic is controlled in the municipality. The city of São Paulo and the state have already reached, respectively, 102.4% and 95.11% of the adult population with the complete vaccination schedule against the new coronavirus.

The doses of the vaccine against the influenza virus, however, are not available in the capital of São Paulo, due to the unseasonable outbreak in December. The campaign against flu takes place in March, April and May, according to the seasonality of the influenza virus.

“We do not have the availability of these vaccines in the units. This not only here in São Paulo, but throughout the country. We have a very small quantity, and the ministry is directing most of it to Rio de Janeiro, where an influenza outbreak is already established“, completed.

The flu-like illness visits exploded in December in health units in the city of São Paulo and totaled 91,882 in the first half of the month, with 45,325 of these suspected cases of Covid-19. In the entire month of November, there were 111,949 cases of flu-like symptoms (56,220 suspects of the new coronavirus).

In response, the city began this week a joint effort of rapid tests in UPAs (Emergency Care Units), AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance), PAs (Emergency Care) and emergency rooms to identify which of these cases are Covid-19.