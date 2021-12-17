What are the online scams to keep an eye on in 2022 and how to protect yourself?

The covid-19 pandemic intensified the use of digital technologies in Brazil with remote work, online classes, leisure. But in the face of this growth, new types of cyber attacks have also emerged. This is shown by a survey carried out by the digital security company Kaspersky, which released its security forecasts for Latin America. In it, the company warns of online threats that will be on the rise in 2022.

This year, for example, a rise in attacks was identified in the region using the QR Code (evolution of the barcode), a technology that has become common to access restaurant menus, promotions and even store locations. Brazilian Internet users were also targeted by cybercriminals who take advantage of covid-19 to steal data.

“Fake messages are popular scams in Brazil. We blocked more than 5,000 sites fakes with the theme of the pandemic”, says Claudio Martinelli, executive director of Kaspersky Latin America, a tool that is part of UOL’s Digital Security.

According to company data, Brazil is one of the world champions in phishing scams, criminal actions sent through false messages from email, messaging and social networking apps intent on stealing confidential information. 44.1 million fraud attempts were blocked in 2020 to get an idea.

“The pandemic served to reinforce coups that already existed and for the emergence of new ones”, highlights the specialist.

Other examples of cyber actions that were strengthened this year, according to the survey, were:

scams as the theme emergency aid to steal personal data and the benefit itself of Brazilians

malware (malicious programs) masquerading as teaching apps — they grew 60%, Martinelli added.

What should happen in 2022

Cybercrime is always evolving. Therefore, security companies need to act quickly to identify new attacks online. Below are scams that are already taking place and should intensify.

1. Theft of bank details

In Kaspersky’s 2022 forecasts, the first danger on the list is the development of banking and remote access trojans (RATs) for Android phones. Both are malicious programs that mislead users about their true intent.

In the first, the risk is of data theft of access to the bank’s application, for example. In the second, cybercriminals are able to find a way to access the victim’s cell phone and perform actions on the device.

This upside risk is due to the increase in banking services in mobile applications — instead of accesses only through the computer.

2. Selling data online

Another trend is the sale of stolen data on international platforms. Latin American cybercriminals are transferring victims’ personal or banking information to buyers in countries other than just Latin America.

3. Data hijacking

Do you know what a ransomware attack is? It works by “hijacking” the user’s device, restricting access to the infected system. The sequel to the scam is to steal the data and encrypt it.

The release only occurs after payment of the ransom (usually in cryptocurrencies). The focus of criminals is often to attack companies and governments.

According to the Kaspersky survey, this type of scam should be increasingly targeted at select people, who have business or personal information leaked, in the case of the common user.

That’s because in Latin America it’s harder to convince victims to pay ransom to recover data — making the scam less attractive to cybercriminals here, the report points out.

More recent scams that will be on the rise

Digital currencies have gained popularity in recent years, mainly as an alternative source of investment in the face of devaluations of physical, “paper” currencies.

In the report with forecasts for 2022, they also appear as potential for coups. In this case, the fraud would involve investment companies that collected funds from users and then closed their doors and vanished people’s money.

“Brazilian cybercrime is also specialized in financial scams. We may also see an increase with regard to fraud involving cryptocurrencies, so it is always important to check the information of the brokerage which is linking”, says Martinelli.

“Furthermore, avoid downloading apps that are not from official stores and clicking on suspicious links. This is opening the ‘home’ door for the fraudster”, he adds.

As mentioned at the beginning, the QR Code has become a target of interest for criminals. And it is expected to continue into 2022. This type of attack uses malicious QR codes to install applications on the victim’s device or direct them to websites that ask for sensitive information such as login login credentials.

Kaspersky’s 2022 report also puts social media into focus. The company calls attention to the “troll or zombie factory”. That is, the use of profiles with criminal intent by politicians, for example, or by figures of power, to create national commotions in critical social moments.

An increase in so-called foreign web skimmers, malicious code attacks on a website, delivering scams on Latino users has been identified.

This was due to the increase in online shopping during the pandemic. The action steals Internet users’ credit card data while they make purchases on compromised websites.

How to protect yourself?

“One of the most effective measures against online crimes is the search for information, this helps Internet users to shield themselves from scams, which are often simple, but which have a great potential for risking their security and privacy,” says Martinelli.

In other words, it is worth double-checking which links you are opening or sharing on the internet, as the scams may be disguised in them.

This is because, in some cases, the victim of the attack ends up having its share of inattention in daily life. Simple actions like one click can end up installing a virus on your computer or cell phone.

“When we analyze the scams, everyone uses a victim’s flaw to succeed in this theft: a click to install a virus on the computer or cell phone or a click that takes the person to the fake page to steal the account credential” highlights

Using two-factor authentication, which double-checks cell phone access or biometrics verification (digital or facial), can inhibit unauthorized access to social networking apps or messengers, such as WhatsApp or Facebook. So it’s worth keeping an eye on your security and privacy settings to keep everything up to date.

It is worth remembering that scams end up being driven by festive seasons of the year, major events or trends in collective use.

Check out more tips to follow: