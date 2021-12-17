what to do to relax without taking medicine

THE muscle tension is a recurring problem in people of the most varied ages! It can occur for several reasons, among them, stress or repetitive physical activities. So how to do to relieve tension without taking medicine? That’s what you can see today, December 16th, below!

Tense muscles paralyze everyday activities. And they also make the pain prevent us from concentrating, in addition to increasing stress. The best thing in this situation is to avoid medication as much as possible and medicate yourself only when really necessary. That’s why, try to improve with the tips that the Decor & Tips separated to help you:

When we take too much medicine, we always need more. To reduce muscle tension and relax, before taking a medicine, follow the simple suggestions below. They are easy solutions and your body and your health are grateful for using them.

Do a muscle stretch

Stop whatever you are doing for five minutes and stretch the painful area. Yet, don’t exert too much force! Just enough for you to feel like you’re pulling a muscle. Take your time, stay at least 30 seconds on each movement of stretching.

Massage the tension site

use a massage oil or specific ointment for pain to massage the site of muscle tension. However, remember to don’t compress too much, or you can get sore rather than relieved! Gently massage until the chosen product dries.

Make a hot water compress

Heat the water and put it in a hot water bag. Leave it on the sore spot for 15 minutes. Be careful not to leave too much time and burn your skin! If you prefer, take a shower and let the hot water flow about the sore spot. The effect will be as good as a water compress.

have some tea

Lastly, make some tea! Choose one with relaxing or anti-inflammatory properties. could be the one of chamomile, fennel, eucalyptus, mint (among others). They are all very easy to find and most people have some of these at home! have tea and rest for a few minutes.

Take advantage of these tips whenever you can and avoid taking medication! For more explanations about pain related to stress and muscle tension, see the video below, from YouTube’s Escola de Saúde Mental.

