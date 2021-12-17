WhatsApp hides “last seen” for unknown contacts

Privacy in the digital world is also a security issue. With contact sharing, keeping information safe from outsiders is essential. Therefore, there is a change in WhatsApp that can reinforce security while using the messaging application.

WhatsApp has changed the default configuration and will show the “last seen” information only for contacts that are part of the user’s agenda.

unknown contacts

According to the messaging app, the change comes to reinforce the care with monitoring users for unknown contacts. It is stalking, which is now recognized as a crime of stalking, in and out of the virtual world.

The change was made in the app setting to protect privacy. That is, the information will no longer appear to any user. Many people who use the application have already noticed the change and approved the reinforcement of users’ privacy.

At first, changing the privacy setting was done automatically for all users. Despite this, those who have not updated the application can make the change in a simple way, in the account and privacy settings.

From now on, only people the user actually chats with and saves as a contact will have access to the last viewing time. But, if you prefer to make this information available to each and every user, it is also possible to change the configuration.

According to WhatsApp, the change was thought of given the growing number of tools that can be used to show users’ information. Like the latest views for unknown contacts.

Despite this, the status “online” continues to appear to everyone, regardless of whether or not they are in the contact list. Also according to WhatsApp, in early 2022 more changes are planned for the messaging application.