Whindersson Nunes reveals a fight against drugs and remembers the breakup with Luísa Sonza: ‘I had my cliff’ – Zoeira

the comedian Whindersson Nunes used the book ‘Vivendo Como Um Guerreiro’, which tells his biography, to reveal a struggle of years against the drugs. According to him, the abuse of illegal substances, such as ecstasy and LSD, already happened even before the love affair with Luísa Sonza, in 2017.

“As I never hid anything from what I lived, what I suffered, there was a very hard period in my life when I couldn’t do without drugs”, wrote the artist in the literary work. Whindersson revealed that the worst moment in relation to the addiction happened about a month after breaking up with Sonza, when he would have been “groundless”.

However, he specifies, the problem with drugs was already old and had been going on since 2017, when the two still didn’t know each other. “The day I met Luísa, I was hooked on drugs, I wasn’t well, I was looking for what I didn’t know,” he revealed.

The first meeting between the two, even, is still in the memory of Piauí. “When I first saw her, I saw her on the drug. I saw her kind of glowing. trip. A journey from someone who has a teacher instinct. I wanted to pass everything on to her. I wanted her to work out in life,” he continued.

The punctuation on the problem with substance abuse is done by Nunes in the last chapter of the book, entitled of ‘End of Conversation’. In the text, he makes a point of emphasizing that his ex-wife had no relationship with the addiction he already had.

After the end of the marriage, he explains, he even considered a hospitalization to get rid of drugs, which did not happen. In addition, he also gave details of how he felt about Luísa.

“My trip with Luísa lasted 4 years. She helped me with mine self esteem. I didn’t think I was an interesting man, a handsome guy,” he said.

For Whindersson, the feeling was important. “That might not seem like much, but for someone like me, who some people say women are with me because I’m famous and I have money… Her look made me believe that, in fact, I was interesting , I was cool”.

In continuation, the artist still says that he wishes success and love to Luísa, also pointing out that he does not want to see people destroying what they lived.

In addition, it also revealed little more of the termination from both. “When he broke up with Luísa, I also had my cliff. My way of dealing with these situations is very mine. I speak with silence. I speak with recollection. And, sometimes, I say wrong. I admit that I was wrong.” , he claims.