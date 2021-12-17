Whindersson reveals that he sank into drugs after breaking up with Luísa – Entertainment

Whindersson Nunes told details of the fight against drugs in the biography Living Like a Warrior. In the book, the youtuber revealed that he was already using substances before he met the singer Luísa Sonza, around 2017, but that, after the end of the marriage, he “had a month” in which he was “ungrounded”. The revelations divided opinions on social media, and the famous man countered some hate attacks on Twitter.

“Since I never hid anything from what I lived, what I suffered, there was a very hard period in my life when I couldn’t do without drugs. There was a month, when my relationship with Luísa ended, that I lost ground. Luísa was a girl who had many doubts in life. I saw myself a little in her,” wrote the comedian.

Through Twitter, he spoke about the repercussion of the chapter in which he quotes the singer. “I was so careful not to think anything bad. I told her how she helped me, even with my self-esteem. I made it very clear that she had nothing to do with my rock bottom. I really don’t feel safe anymore to say anything. . I don’t want this life for me anymore,” he wrote on the social network.

YouTuber also countered a netizen after being criticized for talking about his ex-wife in the book. “I didn’t do a biography to talk about Luísa. This should be two pages long. I didn’t speak ill of her. My book talks about my whole life. I’m sick of it. […] I already spoke with Luísa. I’ve already apologized and understood everything. If you fans make her life and mine hell… That’s been a long time.”