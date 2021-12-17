Whindersson talks about drug paranoia: ‘I threw myself into that abyss’

In his recently released book “Living like a warrior”, Whindersson Nunes reveals about troubled moments of the pandemic in which he immersed himself in the use of synthetic drugs, even having paranoia and panic attacks.

He comments on the use of “candy, LSD in high doses and a few others” that only fueled his suffering.

“The drugs increased my paranoia. Fear of violence, fear of invasions in my life. And the panic. My God?! I don’t wish that on anyone. My brain melting. My sleepy nights, tossing and turning. Accusing the floor of not fitting me. Everything suffered a lot”.

Whindersson also reveals that because of his paranoia he became suspicious even of close friends.

“Robson is a friend who has been a friend these days. He looked at me so the loneliness wouldn’t get worse. He understood the feeding of my distrust. I remember one day I felt around his waist to see if he was armed and if he could end my life. Imagine! And him taking care of me.”

According to the comedian, there was no interval between the consumption of substances. “I woke up and woke up for life. It was drugs and more drugs trying to stop whatever.”

“It wasn’t Luísa’s fault”

The YouTuber says that he even thought about going into hospital, but ended up giving up, fearing that it would increase the attacks on Luísa Sonza, from whom he had recently separated.

“My friends said this would be a plateful for the media. Nor did I want this to be a plateful for people to blame Luisa on. No. It was definitely not Luísa’s fault”, he pointed out.

In another passage he says: “And it wasn’t for her that I threw myself into this abyss. It was for me. It went through a hole inside me. It was because of the absence of certainties in my life.”

Although he stated that he lived a “cliff” after the end of the relationship, the comedian tells in the last chapter of the book that his involvement with drugs began before he met the singer. He even mentions that he was under the influence of drugs when he first met her.

“When I saw her for the first time, I saw her on the drug. I saw her kind of glowing. It was the beginning of a journey. A journey from someone who has a teacher instinct. I wanted to pass everything on to her. I wanted her to work out in life”, he says.

Credit: Reproduction/IntagramWhindersson Nunes says Luísa Sonza was not to blame for her dive into drugs

At that time, Whindersson was already facing depression and says that his then-girlfriend helped him to face the disease and low self-esteem.

“The look in her eyes made me believe that, in fact, I was interesting, I was nice. And in that, she was my teacher. And I am grateful. To this day, I have a confidence that she brought to me.”

chemical dependency

Chemical dependency, whether caused by drugs or alcohol, generates a compulsion in the addict to use the substance and the need for larger doses to achieve the same initial effect. The damage can be both physical, social and psychological.

The Unified Health System (SUS) offers outpatient care, therapy, drug treatment and hospitalization (when necessary).

These services are carried out through the Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPs) that provide care to patients with mental disorders or dependent on alcohol and drugs and the Family Health Support Centers (NASFs).

How to help someone with depression

Despite being marked by sadness, fear and insecurity, depression is not necessarily on people’s faces, because it is not always accompanied by constant crying or apparent suffering. This can happen because people can mask the symptoms by false displays of happiness.

In most cases, however, the person with depression tends to externalize negative thoughts, lack of energy and desire to do the things they enjoyed.

How then to help someone?

If you know someone who is dealing with the illness, encourage that person to seek psychological or psychiatric care. It is possible to follow up with a family doctor free of charge through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) also treat all cases of depression, but are specially formulated for moderate or severe levels.