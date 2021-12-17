WHO investigates mysterious disease that killed around 100 people in South Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating the death of about 100 people from a mysterious and as yet unidentified disease in Fangak County, in the state of Jonglei, in South Sudan. -task has been sent to the site.

“We decided to send a rapid response team to do a risk assessment and investigation. They will be able to collect samples from the patients, but provisionally the number we obtained was 89 deaths”, said WHO spokeswoman, Sheila Baya, to the BBC, on Tuesday (14).

WHO investigates wave of mysterious deaths in South Sudan (Image: Reproduction/Duallogic/Envato Elements)

According to Baya, the team of experts is waiting for a helicopter to return to the capital. Rains and floods prevent access to roads by land. That’s because, in parallel, the place suffers from floods that made thousands of people homeless.

What is known about the mysterious disease?

Just last week, the Ministry of Health in South Sudan reported that this unknown disease was responsible for killing dozens of people in the area, one of the hardest hit by the recent floods.

According to local health authorities, samples from these patients were collected and tested negative for cholera. This bacterial disease, caused by consumption of contaminated water or food, or by contact with feces, was one of the main suspects.

Crisis in South Sudan

Today, floods are responsible for a humanitarian crisis in South Sudan. The waters have even increased the risk of diseases such as malaria and malnutrition in children, which is a result of food shortages, according to the country’s minister, Lam Tungwar Kueigwong .

According to Kueigwong, the volume of water also caused an oil spill and the oil contaminated the region, leading to the death of domestic animals.

The Organization of the United Nations (UN) estimates that around 835,000 people have been affected by the floods in the country, with at least 35,000 people being left homeless. Officials in the worst-affected regions say these floods are the worst since the 1960s.

Source: BBC