Who is Maurílio, country singer and songwriter, hospitalized in serious condition after pulmonary thromboembolism | Goiás

Singer and songwriter Maurílio, 28, was highlighted on the internet after being hospitalized in a very serious condition due to pulmonary thromboembolism. He had three cardiac arrests, was resuscitated and is in a very serious condition in a hospital in Goiânia. The countryman has partnered with the singer Luiza since 2016 and together they already accumulate more than 3 million followers.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

One of the duo’s main hits is the song S de Saudade, featuring Zé Neto and Cristiano. During their career, they have already formed partnerships with names like Dilsinho and Maiara and Maraisa.

On the duo’s second DVD, released in 2018, musicians such as Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel Diniz made appearances.

Born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro even studied accounting sciences, but his passion for music took all the space in the life of the countryman.

Maurílio playing guitar at the beginning of his career

The countryman got sick while recording a DVD and was rushed to a hospital. According to doctor Wandervam Azevedo, the countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

Double Luiza and Maurílio at the beginning of their career

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.

2 of 4 Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, Maranhão — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza e Maurílio Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, Maranhão — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza e Maurílio

3 of 4 Luiza and Maurílio at the beginning of their career — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luiza and Maurílio at the beginning of their career — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram