Who is the billionaire who posts his space routine on YouTube

Now there is a YouTube channel for those who have always been curious to know the daily lives of astronauts. It’s from Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is visiting the International Space Station (ISS) this week and recording everything for his followers.

Check it out (in Japanese):

The intention of the trip to the space station is for Maezawa to adjust to life in space. That’s because he will also go to the moon. In 2019, the Japanese were the first to announce the purchase of a ticket on the SpaceX rocket, owned by the also billionaire Elon Musk, destined for our natural satellite.

Maezawa was also known in 2019 for offering his followers money to have the most retweeted post in the world.

Famous for unusual ideas, the visit to the ISS couldn’t be different: he has a list of one hundred ideas to carry out in space, which includes simple tasks like playing Pokemon Go or doing a little TikTok dance. All content produced will be broadcast on the channel, of course.

The last one that has drawn attention was the first delivery of UberEats into space. Sponsored by the company, Maezaawa embarked with typical Japanese dishes, such as fish with miso and meat cooked in a sweet sauce. The delivery was made especially for ISS astronauts, a welcome treat for anyone familiar with standard space food.

Yusaku has 945,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he posts all this material. On Instagram, where he also produces content, there are 1.2 million followers.

To arrive at the international station, Maezawa boarded the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-20, owned by Roscosmos (Russian Federal Space Agency). Also traveling with him are his production assistant, cameraman Yozo Hirano, and Russian astronaut Alexander Misurkin, who leads the mission.

The cameraman, in addition to being responsible for the content of the billionaire’s networks, also participates in scientific research on human health and performance. The studies include collecting electrocardiogram (ECG) readings, participating in a series of cognitive tests, and using a handheld device to collect visual data.

The billionaire is the founder of Zozo, Japan’s largest online clothing retailer. He is also known for being a great art collector and, when he goes to the moon, he has already announced that he intends to join at least six artists.