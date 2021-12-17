Why Atlético-MG is not the greatest team in Brazil today

It’s not clubbing, I swear.

Galo may have the best team of the season. The numbers are very strong.

In the Brazilian: almost 75% success rate, best home team (91% success rate at home!), best visitor, top scorer, record for consecutive victories, second highest score and second highest number of victories in the consecutive points era (only behind Flamengo of 2019). Leader since the 15th round, absolute domination. Even the mark with the best audience average the club pocketed.

In the Copa do Brasil, he passed like a tractor by his opponents, scoring twelve goals between semis and finals. It didn’t even give Fortaleza and Athletico a chance to dream of the title.

There are those who argue that some national championships are harder to win than those on the mainland. Premier League versus Champions League is a debate that tends to pay off. I’ve already met those who argued the same about Brasileirão and Libertadores. Opinions each have their own and respect.

The fact is that a tournament puts the best of a country face to face. A hell of a country, by the way. It pays 33 million reais in prize money (the Copa do Brasil pays 61 million!).

The other, the best in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, all of South America. It pays 130 million reais to the champion.

Judge me, but the biggest team of the year is the one that wins the biggest title of the year. For me, this title is Libertadores. Title that Palmeiras won, in 2021. Twice.

Of course, the best team can always lose in the knockout and end up not taking a title that they would have every condition to win. Because it wasn’t better in that match. It’s in the nature of knockout competitions. But then the discussion takes the subjective path. Objectively, there is only the champion and those left behind.

This does not mean any demerit to Atlético-MG, which conquers a historic triple crown, with an overwhelming campaign. That not only dominated, but also impressed, with beautiful, offensive, showy football.

I just can’t fail to mention the willingness of some segments to cover Galo e Cuca with laurels, while Palmeiras and Abel continue to be questioned. Various weights and various measures.

May the next insane pre-World Cup season be able to praise with justice all Brazilian football, which closes this insane year with unforgettable results.