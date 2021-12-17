Why IPVA 2022 should be much cheaper in MG than in São Paulo

Owners of the first and second largest vehicle fleets in Brazil, respectively, the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais should have a big difference in the prices of IPVA 2022 that they will charge taxpayers. None of them have yet released the tax payment schedule, however we already know that they will most likely use different calculation bases.

In the State of São Paulo, the tax for each vehicle will be defined again based on the sales value verified in September of the previous year, compiled by Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas). This table has not yet been released, but we already know that the prices of new and used cars soared this year due to factors such as production stoppages, lack of parts, a rise in the dollar and an increase in the cost of raw materials.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

According to Fipe’s CPI (Consumer Price Index), in the period from September 2020 to September 2021 the general cost of acquisition of vehicles rose 26.8% and the average increase in the tax should be around this percentage in São Paulo . Due to the significant increase, Governor João Doria (PSDB) presented a bill, approved the day before yesterday (15) by the Legislative Assembly, expanding from three to five the maximum number of IPVA installments.

In Minas Gerais, the respective state deputies also voted last Wednesday on a bill, authored by congressman Bruno Engler (PRTB), which freezes the reference table of national and imported vehicle values.

With the rapporteurship of deputy André Quintão (PT), the proposal was unanimously approved and considers the average prices for 2020, which were used to calculate the 2021 IPVA. For vehicles launched later, the project foresees the use of the price informed in the invoice or in customs clearance.

To enter into force, the PL depends on the sanction of Romeu Zema (Novo), the governor of Minas. He contests the vote and joined yesterday (16) with a request at the STF (Supreme Court), in an attempt to annul the validity of the parliamentary session that approved the freezing of the tax table. His government alleges that the proposal could not be voted on before the consideration of another bill, presented by its management, authorizing the State to adhere to the RRF (Tax Recovery Regime).

On the day of the election, Romeu Zema even obtained an injunction from the TJ-MG (Minas Gerais Court of Justice) suspending the vote – however, the decision was overturned hours later. Last Monday (13), the governor of Minas Gerais had presented another bill to the Assembly, with the aim of eliminating the readjustment in the table of prices sold to the IPCA (National Index of Consumer Prices). Thus, in comparison with 2021, the value of the 2022 IPVA would have a correction of at most 10.67%.

However, the PL was never appreciated by state deputies, who prioritized voting on the project that froze the venal values ​​to 2020 levels – and which, now, is contested by the Zema administration.

Regardless of what is decided, the signs indicate that the tax should not follow the price variation estimated by Fipe.

wanted by UOL Cars, the government of Minas Gerais informs that “the issues related to IPVA 2022 are still under analysis”.

“Details regarding the tax will be announced during a press conference. As soon as the date is defined, the media will be duly informed”, says a note sent to our report.

IPVA rates in both states

It is worth noting that the IPVA rates in the two states are not very different. In São Paulo, the percentages for next year are 4% for passenger vehicles, including flex models; 2% for motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, tricycles and quadricycles; 2% for single-cabin pickup trucks with capacity for up to three passengers; 2% for buses and minibuses; 1.5% for trucks; and 1% for car rental companies.

In Minas, the rates are as follows: 4% for cars, mixed-use and utility vehicles, as well as extended or double-cab pickup trucks; 3% for cargo vans (pickup trucks) and vans; 2% for cars, mixed-use vehicles and utility vehicles with authorization for public transport in the rental category; 2% for motorcycles and similar; 1% for car rental companies; and 1% for buses, micro buses, trucks and tractor trucks.

According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), based on 2020 data, São Paulo has the largest vehicle fleet in Brazil (30,778,960), ahead of Minas Gerais, in second place, with 12,053,218; Paraná appears in third position, with 8,077,413 units.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.