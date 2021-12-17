Wife gets right to treat husband with ivermectin and man dies – International

Death occurred seven days after Keith ingested the first dose of ivermectin (photo: Reproduction)

Last Sunday (12), a 52-year-old man died in Pennsylvania, United States, after his wife fought and won in court the right to include ivermectin in her treatment for the disease. Keith Smith’s health condition deteriorated dramatically after he took two doses of the drug, until the doctor chose to stop taking the drug.

Death occurred seven days after Keith ingested the first dose of ivermectin.

He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 10th. 11 days later, Keith Smith had to be admitted to the hospital’s ICU in an induced coma. With her health deteriorating, Darla Smith, who has been married to Keith for 24 years, turned to ivermectin for a solution.

As the drug banned for the treatment of coronavirus in hospitals in the United States due to its ineffectiveness against the virus and the proven risks to the body, the woman filed a lawsuit so that the hospital could administer the drug to her husband. She won.

The York County Court Judge ruled that he could not compel the hospital to treat the patient with ivermectin, but allowed the woman to call an independent physician to administer the drug to Keith Smith. So it was done. But the husband was dead.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug, administered primarily to animals to treat scabies and other diseases. It is not used against COVID-19 and has been shown to be ineffective against the disease.

The drug is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, similar organization Anvisa in Brazil) because it has not shown promise in pre-clinical trials. The World Health Organization had already informed in March of this year that the effectiveness of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19 remained unproven.