Wife highlights singer Maurílio’s evolution during hospitalization: ‘Very strong’ | Goiás

The wife of singer Maurílio, who is hospitalized after a pulmonary thromboembolism, highlighted the strength of her husband in the first 48 hours of hospitalization in Goiânia. He is partnered with Luiza, got sick while recording a DVD and suffered three cardiac arrests.

“And it’s been 48 hours! Time you didn’t even give up for 1 second! You are VERY STRONG!”, published Luana Ramos on a social network.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to the latest medical bulletin, released on Thursday night (16), Maurílio is in the ICU and in serious health. He had a kidney injury and is going on hemodialysis.

2 of 2 Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The medical team also informed that the artist performed an ultrasound in the lower limbs, which identified thrombi in the venous system of the right leg, which is expected in patients with similar conditions.

In the publication, Luana shared a praise sent by a follower. In addition, he said that Maurílio’s strength has helped him to get through this difficult moment.

“It is so much strength that emanates from you that it strengthens your people who are waiting for you outside that ICU. In your time, my love, recover safely! We are here for you and for you,” he wrote.

Singer Maurílio is in serious condition after cardiac arrest

Singer always took care of health

The doctor Wandervam Azevedo said that the countryman has always been extremely careful with his health and had routine exams. The countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.