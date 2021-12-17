William will not have his contract renewed and will leave São Paulo | São Paulo

The defensive midfielder William will leave São Paulo at the end of the year. The player was even informed by the club that his contract will not be renewed. The appointment is valid until December 31st.
The defensive midfielder arrived at São Paulo in March, unexpectedly, and was unable to fit a long sequence of games.
William will leave São Paulo with less than ten games at the club — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc
The debut only took place at the end of April, when they participated in the 3-0 victory over Sporting Cristal, in the group stage of the Libertadores.
With a consolidated career in Mexico, William had little space and suffered from injuries. In June, a knee problem took the player out of action until August.
However, while preparing to fight for a spot on the team, the midfielder underwent an arthroscopy that kept him away until the end of the season.
In this context, the 35-year-old defensive midfielder was told that he is free to look for another destination. William will say goodbye to São Paulo with only nine matches in 2021.
