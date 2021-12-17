With 3 cases of Influenza, the city intends to vaccinate at the airport and road – Capital

One of the patients came from Rio de Janeiro, a state that has an epidemic of the disease

Queue for vaccination against Influenza at a health unit in the Capital, in July this year (Photo: Archive/Marcos Maluf)

15 days before the end of the year, Campo Grande recorded the first confirmed cases of Influenza in 2021. One of them is a patient who came from Rio de Janeiro, a state that has an epidemic of the disease. A subtype of Influenza A was responsible for the “swine flu” pandemic 12 years ago in Brazil. Mato Grosso do Sul has not registered any deaths from flu this year, for the first time since 2012, however, the outbreak in RJ leaves the population on alert.

The virus is in circulation throughout the year and the cases do not represent an “outbreak” in Campo Grande, according to Sesau (Municipal Health Department). Although there are few confirmed cases in the capital, the city is studying the availability of vaccine against influenza at the international airport and at the bus station, where doses against covid-19 are already offered.

The 72 health units in the city also have doses of the flu vaccine, even after the end of the campaign, which was in August this year. The Ministry of Health’s goal was to vaccinate at least 90% of the target audience, but on the last day of the campaign around 198,071 people, that is, 79.2% had been vaccinated, in Campo Grande.

Influenza, like covid-19, is one of the diseases considered SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). There was no increase in the number of cases of SRAG compared to the same period in 2020, according to Sesau.

In October this year, there were 292 notifications and 39 confirmed cases. In the same month last year, there were 757 notifications and 382 confirmed cases. Therefore, there was a drop of 89% in confirmed cases.

In November last year there were 1,007 notifications and 674 confirmed cases of SRAG, while in the same month this year there were 182 notifications and 13 confirmed cases, that is, a 98% drop. In December of last year, there were 1,544 notifications and 1,214 confirmed cases.

Sesau reported that it is raising the figures for Influenza cases from previous years to compare with the current one, but emphasized that this is not an outbreak and that the virus is circulating throughout the year, being more frequent, normally, at the time in that there are low temperatures.

Prevention – In addition to the vaccine, there are several measures that prevent Influenza and all other respiratory syndromes. Sesau alerts the population to adopt these procedures, in addition to getting vaccinated. To avoid contagion of diseases, it is necessary to wash your hands frequently, washing them with soap and water. Alcohol gel and mask are also important.