With advances in vaccination, Covid-19 is no longer the main cause of death in SP

At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, coronaviruses caused three times more deaths than heart disease and four times more deaths from cancer

Governor João Doria informed, this Wednesday (15), in Brasília, that Covid-19 is no longer the main disease causing death in the state of São Paulo. Deaths from coronavirus infection are already lower than the indicators of circulatory system diseases and all types of cancer combined. The data are the result of unprecedented analysis by the Secretary of State for Health and reflect the results of the advance of the vaccination plan of the Government of SP.

In November 2021, Covid-19 represented 12% of all deaths recorded across the state – there were 2,075 fatal victims from the disease, among 16,880 deaths in general. Thus, the coronavirus started to cause fewer deaths than cardiac pathologies and neoplasms (cancer), which accounted for 27.5% and 16.2%, respectively, of total deaths in the month.

At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, the scenario was reversed. In April, when there was a record of Covid-19 fatalities, with 21,539 deaths, the proportion of the disease among deaths in general was 46% of a total of 47,193. In that month, the number of deaths from coronaviruses was three times that of deaths from diseases of the circulatory system (6,875) and four times that of the total number of victims of cancer of all types (4,552).

Also in April, Covid-19 caused 54 times more deaths than traffic accidents (401) and 94 times more deaths than intentional homicides (229). Isolated, it is ahead of infectious and parasitic diseases, also responsible for about half of the deaths in April – Covid-19 killed 41 times more than tuberculosis, for example, which is part of this group of diseases.

In August, the state of São Paulo reached more than 95% of the adult population with at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19, which accelerated the drop in serious cases and deaths from the disease. From then onwards, the number of monthly deaths dropped drastically and successively; even in August it was equivalent to 1/3 of that registered in April, and today it represents 9% compared to the peak month of the pandemic.

São Paulo would be in 3rd place among the nations that most vaccinated against covid-19 in the world – if it were a country. Vacinometer data show that the state has 78.09% of the population vaccinated with both doses. Compared to countries with a population equal to or greater than 40 million people, SP would only be behind South Korea (81.49%) and Spain (80.74%).