Withdrawal of stimulus and interest rate hike in the US may affect capital flow, but avoid more serious problems

The Central Bank of the United States (Federal Reserve) has shaken the markets by announcing that it intends to end its government bond purchase program by March 2022 and signal three interest rate hikes next year alone. The monetary authority adopts a more hawkish (harder, out of concern about rising prices) as inflation in the country’s largest economy reaches its highest level in decades. Other Central Banks around the world are following along the same path.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it also intends to complete the purchase of assets in the first quarter of next year, the BC of England surprised by raising interest rates at its last meeting.

But is the world prepared to withdraw the stimulus measures adopted to provide liquidity to the markets throughout the pandemic? After all, cases of Covid-19 continue to increase in some parts of the world, with the omicron variant still raising many doubts about its transmissibility, severity and resistance to vaccines.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

THE InfoMoney talked about the impacts of the new posture of the Federal Reserve and other central banks with Caio Megale, chief economist of XP Investimentos, and Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, founding partner of Mauá Capital and former director of the Central Bank.

Both believe that raising interest rates is a necessary remedy for escalating inflation, which could become a much more serious problem in the future. But are the markets prepared to deal with less liquidity? Check out what they said.

What will be the consequences of the reduction of stimuli and the increase of interest rates in the United States for Brazil?

Caio Megale: In general, the rise in interest rates in the United States is a cause for concern for us, as it reduces capital flows. Normally, it’s not good for emerging assets, so it’s not good for us. But I think this time is different. Interest rates in the United States are too low and this is putting inflation around the world under pressure. Inflation is the main problem in the world and, therefore, in Brazil as well. Higher interest rates in the US will help the work of our Central Bank and other countries to fight inflation. We are going to enter a less expansionist moment for Central Banks in general.

Monetary stimulus is good as long as it does not generate negative side effects and we were already entering this field. Interest rates in the United States, before the pandemic, were 1.75% and we thought it was low. Now things are normalizing and they need to get back to pre-pandemic levels, albeit slowly, as it hasn’t ended. In short, it doesn’t make sense for you to have an emergency monetary policy with the economy normalizing.

Luiz Fernando Figueiredo: What happens at a time of monetary tightening is a reduction in liquidity for emerging countries. But this risk occurs when there are exaggerations. The United States is moving from one interest to zero, so it’s nothing to radically change risk aversion in the world, but rather a natural move when things are getting back to normal. Otherwise, the risk goes in the other direction, which is inflationary. The Brazilian case, however, is particular, even though it is one of the countries that vaccinated the most in the world. The perception of Brazil is very bad, locally and externally, but largely due to internal factors.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The market is fully aware of the need to reduce stimulus. In the United States, even if they rise, interest rates will remain below inflation. The Fed isn’t drying up liquidity, it’s stopping increasing liquidity, it’s a very light transition.

Brazil is already in the cycle of high interest rates and the rate should reach double digits at the beginning of next year. Does this interfere with the trend towards capital flow?

Megale: I believe the flow changes little compared to what it is today. Around here, interest rates rose from 2% to almost 10% and the exchange rate did not appreciate. We did not have a “mega” flow to Brazil because of higher interest rates. I believe that this flow does not look so much at the interest differential [entre Brasil e Estados Unidos], but look at fiscal risk and inflation. It is natural to raise interest rates as a remedy for the inflation problem. But, of course, if the Federal Reserve decides to go up 50 basis points the first time, that would be another story. But the trend is for a gradual increase. So much so that interest rates in the United States, 10 years, in the long term, did not change much, even with the Fed signaling three hikes in 2022.

Figueiredo: The interest differential between Brazil and the United States has never been so high. You look at the 10-year rate in the US, at 1.40%, 1.45%. In Brazil it is at 10.5%. This has the power to attract some financial capital, it’s natural for it to happen, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal. It depends on the international liquidity as well. Brazilian assets continue to be highly depreciated. Brazilian stocks became very cheap and we must remember that they do not represent the Brazilian GDP, which will be slow next year. Brazilian shares represent the winners, companies that are healthier and that were better able to adapt to the pandemic period.

The real also depreciated a lot, reflecting the perception of fiscal risk in Brazil. The differential between the rates of Brazil and the United States will remain very high and will help pressure to appreciate the real. The dominant factor is much less the issue of interest, and much more the fiscal perception, which could improve with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios.

Luiz Fernando Figueiredo: “The world was under the effect of ‘cortizone’”

Globally, what might be the consequences of a monetary tightening in the United States?

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Megale: It will depend on the context of each country. China has a problem in the real estate market and needs to focus on this issue; in Europe, there is Germany with rising prices and debt problems in Greece. But for most countries today the main problem is inflation, and it’s no longer Covid. Therefore, raising interest rates moderately is good news. It would be much worse not to go up and let the problem grow up ahead.

Figueiredo: Gradually, the world is returning to normality. If you take back interest rates from before the pandemic, it’s a sign that economies are in need of less of a remedy. The world was under the influence of “cortisone”. It is possible that, in this transition, the assets give a certain shake, which is normal to happen. It’s part of when the world stops being “pink” and you go through life with a more normal pattern.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related