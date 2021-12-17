Xiaomi Announces TV Stick 4K with Android TV 11, Support for Dolby Vision, Atmos and More

After several rumors point to Xiaomi TV Stick 4K specifications, today the device is finally being announced by the Chinese with several differentiators such as support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and more to ensure greater immersion when viewing content with Android TV 11.

Among the highlights of the new version are native support for 4K resolution with Dolby technologies on compatible TVs, dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and support for various codecs such as AV1, VP9, ​​H.265, H. 264, MPEG-2 and MPEG-1 video decoding.

Speaking of hardware, the Xiaomi Stick 4K has a processor that is identified as quad-core Cortex-A35 with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, sources say it is an Amlogic S905Y4. The set also includes 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which this time is not expandable via SD cards or USB sticks, as the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K doesn’t have an additional USB port.

The remote has two dedicated buttons for the Prime Video and Netflix app, but the YouTube app is also pre-installed on the Stick TV 4K.

Unfortunately Xiaomi has not yet revealed official prices for the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, but it is expected to sell for a similar price to the previous model, ie around US$54.99 (~R$312.10) according to the official values ​​practiced by Xiaomi USA.