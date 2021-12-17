You can be a Metahuman in STALKER 2

STALKER Metaverse will allow players to have the rights to certain exclusive in-game items

Lately, we’ve been hearing a lot about the changes the so-called Metaverse has in store for the future – and it looks like it won’t be long before that gets to our games as well. STALKER 2, for example, will incorporate NFTs that will allow players to “own” unique in-game items, or even become NPCs.

The STALKER Metaverse will allow players to hold the rights to certain exclusive items in STALKER 2. From the end of this month, people will be able to register for item drops starting in January 2022. However, they will not be drops as we are used to. in video games, but an online auction.

Among the NFT items that players can even earn is what they call “the first metahuman” within a game. Until then, according to the information provided, this would be an NPC with the face scanned of the winner, but not exactly the playable character. According to the GSC, the person winning this “metahuman” / NPC will need to go to the studios for a detailed scanning procedure. Like any NFT, this award may be traded up to a deadline specified by the GSC, which will block the award to anyone who has verifiable blockchain possession of the NFT at the time.

“Given the global trends in gaming, we can do more than just provide an immersive gaming experience. Our players can have a deeper presence in the game, and we’ll give them that opportunity by introducing the first AAA game with a unique experience goal. ” – Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World

The second round of drops will take place in February and will feature “highly secret genesis packages”. Details about this will be announced via Twitter and Discord, but GSC Game World has said that they and similar items will not influence gameplay or provide any kind of advantage over other players. They will, however, be tradable on DMarket, an NFT trading platform and market for skins and cosmetics for CS games: GO, Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2.

STALKER 2 to be released on PC and Xbox Series S | X on April 28, 2022.

