You can’t be an NPC anymore in Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

Producer backs down after the community uprising.

Just two days have passed since the reveal by GSC Game World in partnership with DMarket, an NFT trading platform, that they would hold an auction where anyone could bid for the purchase of a small portion of the STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl video game .

Now comes news that the producer has canceled this initiative, after the revolt on the part of the community. It was through the twitter that GSC Game World revealed the cancellation.

“Dear stalkers, we are listening to you. Based on the feedback we received, we made the decision to cancel anything NFT related in STALKER 2. The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. game so they can enjoy themselves – whatever the cost. If you care, so do we. Love, the GSC Game World team.”

Here is proof that the community has strength, and when it unites around a goal, sometimes that same perseverance bears fruit.

