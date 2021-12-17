Young man posted photo leaving Rio de Janeiro and suspected Botafogo farewell: “See you next time”

This Thursday afternoon (16), defensive midfielder Matheus Frizzo posted a photo in his stories and the crowd thinks it was in a farewell tone. Driving on the Lagoa-Barra highway (towards the South Zone), the 23-year-old boy wrote stories with Rocinha in the background and wrote what fans suspect to be a ‘bye’.

In 2021, Frizzo landed at Botafogo after being loaned by Grêmio; the loan bond is valid only until December 31st. With a contract at Immortal until December 2022, the tendency is for the young person to return to Porto Alegre. It is still not known about its use – or not – in the cast of coach Vagner Mancini.

“Thanks for everything RJ! To the next”, wrote Matheus on his Instagram. He arrived in Rio de Janeiro in March of this year and played 19 games in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. In none of the opportunities that the player had, he always entered the course of the games. However, it was the owner of the assistance who stamped access.

The only participation in goal that Matheus Frizzo had was in the assistance given to Rafael Navarro’s goal, which marked the return of Fogão to the elite of Brazilian football. In front of the Operário, in the 2-1 turn, in the middle of Nilton Santos, the shirt 9 took advantage of the pass given and swung the net to the delight of the Botafogo residents present on site.