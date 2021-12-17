Yuri Alberto, Leila rebuts journalist and reinforcement

Photo: Leila Pereira and Yuri Alberto in Palmeiras news today

PALMEIRAS WANTS YURI ALBERTO AND INTER RESPONDS

The club alviverde wants to sign striker Yuri Alberto and would have offered 10 million euros, in addition to four players: defender Kuscevic, full-back Victor Luis, defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes and striker Luiz Adriano. After interest, Internacional emphasizes that it does not want to sell the player at this time and has the athlete for 2022.

VERDÃO SET UP PLAN TO MAINTAIN DANILO BARBOSA

According to TNT Sports, Palmeiras would like midfielder Danilo Barbosa to remain in the alviverde squad next season. With the confidence of Abel Ferreira, the player still has an indefinite future, but he can stay in Verdão.

LEILA JOURNALIST REBATE BY JOKE ABOUT WORLDWIDE

The new president of Palmeiras granted the first press conference in the administration this Thursday. Soon after, Leila Pereira participated in a program on the BandSports channel and a joke involving the World Cup was rejected by the manager.

… AND GUARANTEES ABEL FERREIRA’S PERMANENCE IN 2022

During the press conference, the manager confirmed that Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira will remain in charge of the team next season. “Our two-time Libertadores coach stays. It has a contract until the end of 2022”, said President Leila Pereira.

“I confirm to you that our technician Abel remains with us fulfilling his contract. I’m sure you are very happy at Palmeiras and our fans too. This news I was looking forward to giving you. Abel will continue in the next season”, he commented.

PALMEIRAS IS CLOSE TO CONTRACTING NAVARRO

Palmeiras is busy in the soccer market. After announcing goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and Colombian midfielder Cuesta, the alviverde team is close to signing striker Rafael Navarro, a highlight of Botafogo in the second division.

U-17’S JEWEL SHOOTS AGAINST THE CORINTHIANS IN THE FINAL

THE palm trees is very close to winning the Sub-17 Championship. The team defeated rival Corinthians at Parque São Jorge, the club’s stadium, and will now decide the grand final at Allianz Parque next Monday (20).

The home team, which is led by coach Gustavo Almeida, created great opportunities and was dominating the match when, from behind midfield, young promise Endrick submitted and scored a painting. The match ended 3-1 for Palmeiras.