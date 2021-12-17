Yuri Alberto or Castellanos: Palmeiras prepares high investment to hire center forward | palm trees

Palmeiras is preparing a high investment to hire a center forward, the main request of coach Abel Ferreira and the fans’ desire for 2022.

The club has been looking for established players with resale potential, even if they have a high market value at the moment.

This is the case with Yuri Alberto, from Inter, for example. Palmeiras knows that it would have to pay a huge amount to hire him – Colorado does not intend to release him for less than 20 million euros (about R$128 million).

Even so, the club is considering making a proposal. The board has already expressed this intention and is in contact with the athlete’s representatives and with Inter to try to make it possible.

Another name that continues to interest Palmeiras is that of Argentine Valentín Castellanos, from NY City, in the United States.

Even with the negotiation failed this year, Verdão is still interested in the player, who pleases the coaching staff and the board a lot. A proposal by him is not ruled out.

Castellanos was top scorer and MLS champion for NY City, which increases the value of the striker, something Palmeiras are aware of and still hope to sign him.

Verdão sent forward the hiring of striker Rafael Navarro, who played in Serie B for Botafogo. He is out of a contract in January and would arrive at the club free of charge.

This reinforcement does not prevent the search for the center forward. Palmeiras is preparing to make this more expensive contract, which would come to solve the problem of “shirt 9”, regardless of Navarro’s arrival.

Wesley Moraes, on loan from Aston Villa, from England, to Brugge, from Belgium, is another center forward that matters. He would arrive on a loan at no cost to Palmeiras.

President Leila Pereira has already publicly declared that she wants more reinforcements for the team. Her intention is even to announce a strong signing this year.

Palmeiras has Luiz Adriano, Willian and Deyverson for the center forward position at the moment. The first two are not expected to remain in 2022, while the scorer of the Libertadores title goal has a contract only until June. Rony acted improvised in the sector for most of the season.

So far, Palmeiras has announced the signings of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.